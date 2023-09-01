Head to Head Comparison: Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) & AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) and AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and AB SKF (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $2.55 3.36 AB SKF (publ) $9.61 billion 0.77 $442.88 million $1.28 12.65

AB SKF (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB SKF (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A AB SKF (publ) 5.89% 13.18% 6.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Husqvarna AB (publ) and AB SKF (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A AB SKF (publ) 5 3 2 0 1.70

AB SKF (publ) has a consensus target price of $74.58, indicating a potential upside of 360.65%. Given AB SKF (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AB SKF (publ) is more favorable than Husqvarna AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AB SKF (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. AB SKF (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AB SKF (publ) pays out 44.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

AB SKF (publ) beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products. The company also provides various services, including application engineering, asset management, condition-based maintenance, mechanical maintenance, remanufacturing and customization, and training solutions. It offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, cars and light trucks, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing and cement, ocean energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, railways, trucks, trailers, buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

