Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HTLF traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 199,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 66,625 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 158,929 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

