Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 183,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

Featured Stories

