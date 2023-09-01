HI (HI) Trading Down 23.4% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $520,619.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,789.41 or 1.00057367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00208174 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $556,330.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.