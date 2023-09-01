Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 172,700 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

HIFS traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $173.51 and a 52 week high of $311.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $434.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

