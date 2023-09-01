Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.41. 991,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.44. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

