Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 512,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hyperfine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Hyperfine stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 80,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
