Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 512,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hyperfine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Hyperfine Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,880,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at $6,237,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyperfine by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 80,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

