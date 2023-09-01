I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 628,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

