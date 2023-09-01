Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 72,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IDEX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.97. 915,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics ( NASDAQ:IDEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($8.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 522.95% and a negative return on equity of 118.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

