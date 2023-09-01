iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 56,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,985,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.74. 121,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

