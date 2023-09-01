immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Update

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in immatics biotechnologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in immatics biotechnologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get immatics biotechnologies alerts:

immatics biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTXW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,041. immatics biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

About immatics biotechnologies

immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of t-cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. our transformative product candidates are – best in class – adoptive cell therapies and bispecific tcr molecules. these products are directed against tumor targets that have been identified and validated by immatics’​ proprietary and world-leading xpresident® technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for immatics biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for immatics biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.