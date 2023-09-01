Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 569 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.41. 2,180,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,558. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

