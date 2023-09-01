Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 15,311,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,035,605. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
