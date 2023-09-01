Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 12,637 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

VZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,783,475. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

