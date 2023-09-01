Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Infosys worth $56,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,232,000 after buying an additional 841,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after buying an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,530,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,766,000 after buying an additional 222,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,065. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

