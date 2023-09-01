Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as low as C$3.38. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 23,492 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.91.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

