Insider Buying: The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Purchases 12,417 Shares of Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 12,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,297.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 737,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,568.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Satish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Satish Malhotra acquired 29,151 shares of The Container Store Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,084.11.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 219,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $207.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,404,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 767,837 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Featured Articles

