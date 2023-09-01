Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells 14,133 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44.

On Monday, August 14th, John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 836,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.