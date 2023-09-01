Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 19,129 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSIS stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

