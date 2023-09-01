Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $357.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.