International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 26,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

