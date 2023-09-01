International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Update

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NYSE:INSW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 505,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,660. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.
In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,451,875 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
