Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $16.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00012551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,500,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,205,715 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

