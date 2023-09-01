iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Plans Dividend of $0.24

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2418 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,746,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,742. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,484,000 after buying an additional 253,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,251,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,523,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,845,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,925,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,371,000 after buying an additional 656,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,252,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

