iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.98. 7,745,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.