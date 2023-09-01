iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.68. The stock had a trading volume of 675,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

