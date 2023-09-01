iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.63

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 944795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
