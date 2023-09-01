iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.63

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 944795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

