iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTJ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 16,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,387. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
