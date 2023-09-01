iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTJ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 16,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,387. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 389,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.