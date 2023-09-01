iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Boosted by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,102,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,324,914. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

