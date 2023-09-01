iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. 5,214,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,564. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

