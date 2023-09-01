iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.09 and last traded at $79.79. Approximately 42,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 44,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.42.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $510.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

