Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.34 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $142,967.77 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00670968 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $78,171.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

