JOE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104.54 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $96.98 million and $104.54 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

