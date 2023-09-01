Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,653,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,367 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $460,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

