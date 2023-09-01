Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

