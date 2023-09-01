KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $908,937.90 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $908,937.90 and approximately $2.31 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,811.66 or 0.99976522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,848,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,848,562 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,848,562.86877997. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00745964 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.