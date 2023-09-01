Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by CSFB from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LB traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 148,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

