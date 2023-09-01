Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$36.55. 148,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365535 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

