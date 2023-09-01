LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88). Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 53,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.87).

LBG Media Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,489.60.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

