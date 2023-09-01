Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.11

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 70567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNVGY

Lenovo Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7462 per share. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.76%.

About Lenovo Group

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.