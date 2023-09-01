Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Shares Down 3%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 1,417,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director John D. Harkey, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

