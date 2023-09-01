Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $489.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $487.00 to $489.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.19.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $21.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.31. 3,524,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.19. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $404.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

