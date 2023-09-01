Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells $151,800.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,249,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,232,398. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MARA. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

