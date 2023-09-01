Marcy Daniel Sells 15,000 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $52,999.88.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,895. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWSC

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,990,000 after buying an additional 711,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 11.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 314,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.