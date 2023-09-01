Margaret A. Horn Sells 10,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,089.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 930,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,572. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,647,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,761,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338,403 shares during the period.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

