Margaret A. Horn Sells 10,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,089.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 930,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,572. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
