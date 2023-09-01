Mary Powell Sells 1,744 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Mary Powell sold 3,115 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $58,375.10.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.2 %

Sunrun stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.