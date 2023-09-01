Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.59. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 11,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

