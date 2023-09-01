MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.27 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.88 EPS.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 304.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
