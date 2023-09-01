Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 192,238 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 192,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $1,908,923.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,823,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,842,457.86.

ARLO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,022,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $929.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

