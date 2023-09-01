McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as high as C$1.41. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 5,900 shares.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

McCoy Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About McCoy Global

In other McCoy Global news, Senior Officer Lindsay Marie Mcgill sold 30,000 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

